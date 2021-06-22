$27.84 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report $27.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the lowest is $16.57 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $16.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

