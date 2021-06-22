$28.24 Million in Sales Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to report $28.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries posted sales of $17.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year sales of $122.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

RADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 255,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $629.12 million, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.00. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

