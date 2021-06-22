292,975 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 292,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 29,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

