2,968 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.95. 4,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,832. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

