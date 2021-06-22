3,015 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $304.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.40 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

