34,800 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000.

Shares of PFDRU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

