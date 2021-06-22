381 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter.
PLCE opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Several research firms have commented on PLCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
