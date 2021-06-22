381 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

