$39.39 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post sales of $39.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.39 million to $39.40 million. Conformis posted sales of $19.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $92.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.81 million, with estimates ranging from $75.11 million to $78.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,545 shares of company stock worth $118,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 29,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,738. The firm has a market cap of $211.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

