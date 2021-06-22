3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $268,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $237.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $166.12 and a one year high of $239.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

