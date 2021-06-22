$4.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.86 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $19.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.99. The stock had a trading volume of 109,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,623. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

