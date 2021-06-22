40,000 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.78. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

