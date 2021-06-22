$418.44 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to post sales of $418.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.95 million. Plantronics reported sales of $355.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POLY traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 307,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.86. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.