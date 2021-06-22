$43.36 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce $43.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the highest is $44.72 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $37.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $194.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $200.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.33 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $307.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $475.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.