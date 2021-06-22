$445.52 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post $445.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.03 million to $467.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $343.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.32. 3,671,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,733. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

