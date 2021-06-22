4,670,062 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,670,062 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,041,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.69% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

NYSE:DVN opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

