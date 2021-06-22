4,714 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

