$5.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce $5.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $3.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $21.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $22.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.28 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

GPI stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $175.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after acquiring an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

