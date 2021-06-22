$514.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $514.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $518.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $379.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Kennametal by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Kennametal by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 314,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Kennametal by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,679. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

