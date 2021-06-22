5,756 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in HEICO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in HEICO by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $141.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $92.45 and a 1 year high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

