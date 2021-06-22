$6.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.56 and the highest is $6.71. RH reported earnings of $4.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $22.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.03 to $23.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $28.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

NYSE RH traded down $10.10 on Thursday, hitting $670.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,300. RH has a 52-week low of $242.21 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $651.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in RH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.