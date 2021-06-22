$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.55 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after acquiring an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 143,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.