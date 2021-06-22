$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.55 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after acquiring an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 143,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.