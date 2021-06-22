8,675 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Snowflake accounts for 1.5% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Snowflake by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,033,000 after buying an additional 1,343,347 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $284,700,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $215,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $22,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,248.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 773,007 shares of company stock valued at $180,209,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,265. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

