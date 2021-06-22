8,938 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,659,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

EW stock opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

