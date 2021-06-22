8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 1,502 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $39,322.36.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $73,157.49.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31.

On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $2,581.81.

EGHT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 786,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,254. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

