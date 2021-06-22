A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Bank of America cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

