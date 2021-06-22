Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 105 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

