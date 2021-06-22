Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 180 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $357.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

