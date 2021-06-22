Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 550 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

