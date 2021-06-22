Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE MMC opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

