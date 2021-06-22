Abbrea Capital LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $534.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.50 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

