Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

