Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $264.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.70 and a 52 week high of $264.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

