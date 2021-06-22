Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.52% of Abiomed worth $218,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.57.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.