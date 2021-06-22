Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Sells $2,254,929.30 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 1,880,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,973. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.