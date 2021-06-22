Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of ASO opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

