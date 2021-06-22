Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.
Shares of ASO opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.