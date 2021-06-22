Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 240.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

