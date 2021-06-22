Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,399 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.