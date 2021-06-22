Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,436,177 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $237.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of -330.11 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

