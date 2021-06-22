Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in MaxLinear by 23.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 144,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 878,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MXL opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In related news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

