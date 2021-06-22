Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 21,728 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 65.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2,312.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $3,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.