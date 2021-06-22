Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

MPW stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

