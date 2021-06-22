Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ACEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $80,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,397 shares of company stock worth $2,109,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACEL opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

