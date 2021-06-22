Accenture (ACN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.93. Accenture has a 52 week low of $199.47 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

