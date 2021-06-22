Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $567.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $570.19. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

