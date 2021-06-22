Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after buying an additional 272,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after buying an additional 162,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAP opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

