Advisor OS LLC Acquires 1,420 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $111.27. 62,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

