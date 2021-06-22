Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The stock has a market cap of $455.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

