Advisor OS LLC Buys 348 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $233.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

