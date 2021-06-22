Advisor OS LLC Buys 50,052 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,421,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $148.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

