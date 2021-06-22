AECOM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 951 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,185% compared to the typical volume of 74 put options.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -132.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $55,891,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 346,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $22,156,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

